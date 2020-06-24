Greenfield Hill Garden Club awards scholarship

The Greenfield Hill Garden Club of Fairfield has selected Mariah Rivera as its recipient of its annual $1,000 scholarship awarded for a student pursuing horticulture and environmental studies. Entering her senior year in the Rubenstein School of Environmental and Natural Resources at the University of Vermont, Mariah is a resident of Stratford.

As a Multicultural Scholar, Mariah demonstrates commitment to the sustainability of our natural world as well as a commitment to equity and justice for all people. In the spring of 2020, Mariah participated in a study abroad program in the environmental field in Costa Rica.

The Greenfield Hill Garden Club (GHGC), established in 1938, has as its mission “to conserve and preserve the natural beauty of the environment”. Its objective is to “increase the interest and advance practical knowledge in the culture and care of flowers, fruits, vegetables, trees and birds and the making of gardens.”