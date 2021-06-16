Greenpeace apologizes, local police slam Euro 2020 protester CIARÁN FAHEY, AP Sports Writer June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 12:39 p.m.
1 of12 A Greenpeace paraglider lands on the pitch before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 A Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Alexander Hassenstein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Paraglider soars through the air prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP) Franck Fife/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Paraglider walks on the pitch prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP) Franck Fife/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Referee looks as a paraglider lands on the pitch prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP) Franck Fife/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 The German players look on as a Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Alexander Hassenstein/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Paraglider soars through the air prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP) Franck Fife/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A man in a Greenpeace paraglider flies into the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Balk/DPA via AP) Matthias Balk/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MUNICH (AP) — Greenpeace has apologized and Munich police are investigating after a protester parachuted into the stadium and injured two people before Germany’s game against France at the European Championship.
The protester used a powered paraglider with a motor attached to his back but lost control and hit overhead camera wires attached to the stadium roof, careening over spectators’ heads before he landed on the field ahead of Tuesday’s game. Debris fell on the field and main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps.