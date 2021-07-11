Grief counselors in short supply with gun violence rising CLAUDIA LAUER, Associated Press July 11, 2021 Updated: July 11, 2021 8:02 a.m.
In this July 9, 2021, photo Brett Roman Williams poses for a photograph while holding a pillow with a photo of his father, Donald Williams, lower right, and brother Derrick Williams who both were killed by gunfire 20 years apart, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP
In this July 8, 2021, photo Latrice Felix whose son Alan Womack Jr. was was killed in 2020 during a fight, places her hand on a box she leaves notes to him in, during an interview with The Associated Press in King of Prussia, Pa. Matt Rourke/AP
In this July 8, 2021, photo Latrice Felix whose son Alan Womack Jr. was was killed in 2020 during a fight, touches an image of him during an interview with The Associated Press in King of Prussia, Pa. Matt Rourke/AP
In this July 8, 2021., photo a tear forms in Latrice Felix's eye whose son Alan Womack Jr. was was killed in 2020 during a fight, during an interview with The Associated Press in King of Prussia, Pa. Matt Rourke/AP
In this July 8, 2021, photo Latrice Felix places her hand on the last sneakers her son Alan Womack Jr. wore before he was killed in 2020 during a fight, in King of Prussia, Pa. Matt Rourke/AP
8 of8
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Brett Roman Williams stood at the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s office staring at a photo of his older brother’s face, a familiar feeling welled in his chest.
Williams’ father was shot and killed in 1996, when Williams was 11, and the ebb and flow of grief had washed over him for 20 years. But in 2016, when his brother was killed by gunfire, Williams reached out to a grief counselor for help coping.