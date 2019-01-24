-
Maintenance technician Luke Blalock takes pictures of a sinkhole in a condominium complex, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in La Habra, Calif. The big sinkhole opened up between two Southern California condominium buildings. The ground collapsed Wednesday in green space between the residences in the city of La Habra, toppling trees. less
Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP
LA HABRA, Calif. (AP) — A big sinkhole has opened up between two Southern California condominium buildings.
The ground collapsed Wednesday in green space between the residences in the city of La Habra, toppling trees.
The hole is estimated to be about 80 feet (24 meters) long and 20 feet (6 meters) wide.
The cause remains under investigation.