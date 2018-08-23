Group creates model anti-fracking ordinance for towns

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's largest association of cities and towns has developed a model ordinance that municipalities can adopt to ban waste from hydraulic fracturing or fracking.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities released the document Thursday. Under the ordinance, it would be prohibited to collect, receive, store, treat, transfer or dispose of fracking waste within a community. It also prevents the sale, use or manufacture of any product for anti-icing and dust suppression that contains such waste, unless state-approved.

The ordinance makes clear that it's not intended to prohibit the use of certain oil and gas products that may contain fracking waste but are needed for road or driveway resurfacing and other projects.

The municipal group says members are facing pressure to enact an "overly expansive ordinance" that bans fracking waste.