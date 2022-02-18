Group of GOP voters sue to force Ohio legislative map fix

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The stalemate over redrawing state legislative maps in the face of a court-set deadline is depriving voters of the rights to know their voting districts and interact with candidates ahead of elections, a group of Republican voters said Friday in a federal lawsuit seeking to force the implementation of a new set of maps.
The lawsuit was filed one day after Republicans leading the Ohio Redistricting Commission declared an impasse, saying they saw no path forward that would both comply with orders from the state Supreme Court and meet state Constitutional requirements.