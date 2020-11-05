Group raising money to restore Mill River in Fairfield

Trout Unlimited's Nutmeg Chapter is raising money to help restore a section of the Mill River in Fairfield.

People can donate to the online fundraiser, which ends Sunday, through the Embrace A Stream’s website.

The goal is to raise $4,700, which will go toward creating a plan to implement needed work to restore a section of the river, starting at exit 46 of the Merritt Parkway and ending where the river crosses under the highway.

For more than five years, the chapter and town of Farifield have focused on bringing the river back to what it was before the highway was created. This includes repairing eroding banks, removing invasive plants and planting native trees.

“We are excited to be able to attempt to bring this section of the river back to its original structure, providing a vital link between Lake Mohegan downstream and the tailwater flowing out of the Easton Reservoir,” the group wrote on the fundraising page. “This grant and the funds raised will allow us to create a roadmap for implementing this important work.

It is considered to be a top native brook and wild brown trout river in the Northeast.