Groups expanding artificial reef in SW Louisiana lake

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Several groups are getting together to expand a popular fishing spot created five years ago in a southwest Louisiana lake.

About 2,000 tons of limestone or crushed concrete will be added to the Brad Vincent reef in the middle of Calcasieu Lake, expanding the 6-acre (2.5-hectare) reef to 9 or 10 acres (3.5 to 4 hectares), the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana said.

Reefs support oysters, crustaceans, small baitfish and other marine life eaten by sport fish such as redfish, speckled trout, flounder and others. The expansion will provide a wider area for anglers to go after the sport fish, and the central location makes it easily reachable from numerous area marinas and landings.

Work is to begin Thursday on the association's fourth reef project in Calcasieu Lake and its 23rd statewide, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

The project's $200,000 cost is coming from the association's national habitat program, called the Building Conservation Trust, Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' artificial reef fund. DLS Energy is providing materials and services.