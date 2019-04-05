Growing tech alliance names 1st full-time executive director

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Tech Alliance's Board of Directors has named Julie Demers as its first full-time executive director.

Demers has been serving as the technology sector adviser for the Sector Partnership Initiative through the alliance. She focuses on assisting companies in the state that are faced with workforce and training challenges. She has also supported several committees and membership over the past 18 months.

Demers will start Sept. 3.

The alliance is a statewide technology association that represents more than 60,000 workers and supports companies from startups to leaders in the global economy.