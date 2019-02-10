Guggenheim Museum protest targets donors'opioid links

NEW YORK (AP) — Activists protesting a prominent donor family's link to the opioid crisis have littered New York's Guggenheim Museum with scraps of paper designed to look like prescriptions.

The New York Times reports that Saturday's protest targeted members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

It was organized by a group founded by photographer Nan Goldin. The group wants museums to refuse donations from Sackler family members whose wealth comes from OxyContin.

Videos posted on Twitter show slips of paper raining down the Guggenheim's central spiral. The Guggenheim's education facilities are housed in the Sackler Center for Arts Education.

Goldin's group staged a similar protest last March at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Purdue officials have said that the company is working to fight opioid abuse.

