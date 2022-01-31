Guidebook aims to help communities tap infrastructure funds JOSH BOAK, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 9:47 a.m.
1 of6 Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration is issuing a guidebook to help federal, state and local government officials know how to access the nearly $1 trillion made available by the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Landrieu is supervising the infrastructure spending. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is issuing a guidebook to help federal, state and local government officials know how to access the nearly $1 trillion made available by the bipartisan infrastructure deal.
Mitch Landrieu, a senior White House adviser who is supervising the infrastructure spending, said the goal of the 461-page book being released Monday is to ensure that all communities have the details on how to qualify for funding, no matter their size or politics.