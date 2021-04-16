Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot MICHAEL BALSAMO and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, Associated Press April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 1:45 p.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 6. 2021, file photo, people storm the Capitol in Washington. A blistering internal report by the U.S. Capitol Police describes a multitude of missteps that left the force unprepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection — riot shields that shattered upon impact, expired weapons that couldn't be used, inadequate training and an intelligence division that had few set standards. John Minchillo/AP
In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, photo, police form a line to try and prevent violent rioters from storming the Capitol, in Washington. The top watchdog for the U.S. Capitol Police will testify to Congress for the first time about the department's broad failures before and during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Among them was missed intelligence and old weapons that officers didn't feel comfortable using. John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as violent rioters loyal to President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group and heavy metal guitarist on Friday became the first defendant to plead guilty to federal charges in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Jon Ryan Schaffer, the frontman of the band Iced Earth, has agreed to cooperate with investigators in hopes of getting a lighter sentence, and the Justice Department will consider putting Schaffer in the federal witness security program, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said.
Written By
MICHAEL BALSAMO and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER