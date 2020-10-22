Gun grabbed from mom's purse by child fires in Sam's Club

Pay $40 to join for a year, get $45 back to spend at the store. Pay $40 to join for a year, get $45 back to spend at the store. Photo: Sam's Club Photo: Sam's Club Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Gun grabbed from mom's purse by child fires in Sam's Club 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has been charged with child endangerment after her child grabbed her gun from her purse, causing it to fire in a Sam’s Club.

Amanda Karr, 31, was charged Wednesday, according to court records, WKBN-TV reported.

No one was shot, but two people reported leg pain after the shooting, according to a police report.

Police say they found bullet fragments and plastic fragments from what appeared to be a shopping cart.

Karr told police that she looked away for a brief period and the child retrieved her gun from a concealed compartment, disengaged the safety and pulled the trigger, according to a police report.

Karr did not have an attorney listed and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 3.