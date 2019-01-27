HIV cases increased 4 percent in Connecticut in 2017

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials say the number of cases of human immunodeficiency virus in the state increased 4 percent in 2017.

The state Department of Public Health recently released the HIV figures , which show that 281 people were newly diagnosed with the virus in 2017. That's up from 269 cases in 2016. Nearly half the new cases were among gay men.

More than 10,500 people in the state are living with HIV.

Health officials say that despite the increase, there was a 15 percent decrease among new HIV cases from 2013 to 2017. The largest decrease was 19 percent among gay men.

There was, however, a 57 percent increase in new HIV cases among black heterosexual females over the same five-year period.

Information on HIV and prevention is available at http://positivepreventionct.org/ .