HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Vancouver
|37
|23
|12
|2
|0
|113
|88
|48
|Victoria
|35
|19
|15
|1
|0
|106
|108
|39
|Kelowna
|37
|17
|17
|3
|0
|97
|113
|37
|Kamloops
|34
|14
|17
|2
|1
|105
|113
|31
|Prince George
|36
|12
|21
|1
|2
|80
|124
|27
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|38
|29
|7
|1
|1
|135
|80
|60
|Portland
|38
|22
|11
|3
|2
|159
|123
|49
|Spokane
|37
|20
|13
|2
|2
|134
|131
|44
|Tri-City
|34
|19
|13
|1
|1
|114
|110
|40
|Seattle
|35
|11
|20
|4
|0
|111
|139
|26
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|39
|34
|4
|0
|1
|181
|84
|69
|Saskatoon
|40
|24
|11
|5
|0
|138
|115
|53
|Moose Jaw
|35
|21
|8
|5
|1
|120
|99
|48
|Brandon
|36
|16
|14
|3
|3
|122
|120
|38
|Regina
|39
|12
|25
|1
|1
|103
|156
|26
|Swift Current
|38
|7
|28
|2
|1
|84
|163
|17
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|41
|21
|13
|4
|3
|156
|137
|49
|Lethbridge
|38
|20
|10
|4
|4
|156
|147
|48
|Medicine Hat
|40
|22
|15
|1
|2
|132
|129
|47
|Red Deer
|37
|22
|13
|2
|0
|128
|123
|46
|Calgary
|38
|18
|16
|3
|1
|140
|136
|40
|Kootenay
|40
|8
|25
|6
|1
|109
|185
|23
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Tuesday's results
Calgary 6 Victoria 3
Saskatoon 5 Swift Current 2
Edmonton 3 Vancouver 1
Prince Albert 5 Regina 3
Wednesday's results
Medicine Hat 4 Vancouver 3
Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 4 (SO)
Friday's results
Portland 5 Swift Current 3
Saskatoon 2 Regina 1 (OT)
Moose Jaw 4 Prince Albert 2
Brandon 7 Seattle 3
Calgary 5 Red Deer 3
Lethbridge 4 Vancouver 3
Victoria 3 Edmonton 2
Medicine Hat 5 Kootenay 3
Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday's results
Medicine Hat at Calgary, 1:30 p.m.
Regina at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Portland at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Kootenay, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Lethbridge at Edmonton, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Regina, 4 p.m.
Brandon at Saskatoon, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Kootenay, 4 p.m.
Kamloops at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Seattle at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Portland at Brandon, 7 p.m.
Prince George at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Seattle at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Portland at Regina, 7 p.m.
Kootenay at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Prince George at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Everett at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.