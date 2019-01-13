HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 39 25 12 2 0 126 92 52 Victoria 39 22 16 1 0 118 117 45 Kelowna 42 17 21 3 1 104 133 38 Prince George 41 16 22 1 2 95 130 35 Kamloops 40 15 22 2 1 118 137 33

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 44 33 9 1 1 154 88 68 Portland 43 26 12 3 2 181 136 57 Spokane 41 24 13 2 2 154 140 52 Tri-City 39 21 16 1 1 122 126 44 Seattle 40 15 21 4 0 136 152 34

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 43 37 5 0 1 198 95 75 Saskatoon 45 26 13 6 0 156 134 58 Moose Jaw 39 21 11 5 2 126 118 49 Brandon 40 17 17 3 3 133 136 40 Regina 44 12 30 1 1 114 182 26 Swift Current 41 8 30 2 1 90 171 19

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Lethbridge 42 23 11 4 4 168 158 54 Red Deer 41 25 13 2 1 147 135 53 Edmonton 44 23 14 4 3 165 144 53 Medicine Hat 43 23 16 2 2 141 137 50 Calgary 42 21 17 3 1 154 151 46 Kootenay 44 8 29 6 1 117 205 23

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Seattle 4 Prince Albert 1

Calgary 3 Moose Jaw 2 (SO)

Red Deer 3 Swift Current 2

Portland 5 Regina 2

Lethbridge 3 Kootenay 2

Victoria 5 Kamloops 3

Spokane 4 Prince George 2

Everett 4 Kelowna 2

Friday's results

Calgary 4 Saskatoon 3 (OT)

Prince Albert 4 Portland 2

Seattle 7 Moose Jaw 2

Red Deer 5 Brandon 3

Edmonton 5 Lethbridge 1

Medicine Hat 5 Regina 2

Prince George 7 Kelowna 2

Victoria 4 Kamloops 1

Tri-City 4 Everett 3

Saturday's results

Prince Albert 7 Calgary 3

Brandon 3 Moose Jaw 2

Seattle 5 Swift Current 3

Portland 5 Saskatoon 4

Red Deer 9 Regina 4

Lethbridge 3 Kootenay 2

Edmonton 2 Medicine Hat 1 (OT)

Vancouver 7 Kamloops 4

Prince George 4 Kelowna 0

Everett 3 Victoria 0

Spokane 8 Tri-City 3

Sunday's results

Brandon at Swift Current, 4 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Kootenay at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Kootenay at Regina, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.