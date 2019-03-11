HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Vancouver 65 46 15 2 2 219 157 96 x-Victoria 65 33 28 2 2 195 212 70 Kelowna 65 27 31 5 2 160 199 61 Kamloops 64 25 32 5 2 175 204 57 Prince George 66 18 40 5 3 145 229 44

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Everett 65 46 15 2 2 215 122 96 x-Portland 65 39 20 3 3 247 198 84 x-Spokane 64 37 20 2 5 245 208 81 x-Tri-City 65 34 26 4 1 205 209 73 Seattle 64 28 28 6 2 213 228 64

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Prince Albert 66 53 9 2 2 302 152 110 x-Saskatoon 66 44 14 8 0 255 185 96 x-Moose Jaw 65 37 20 6 2 216 189 82 Brandon 65 30 27 4 4 219 228 68 Regina 65 18 44 1 2 164 260 39 Swift Current 65 10 49 4 2 132 289 26

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Edmonton 65 39 18 4 4 247 192 86 x-Lethbridge 66 38 18 5 5 261 229 86 x-Calgary 66 36 24 5 1 253 231 78 Red Deer 64 33 25 4 2 210 206 72 Medicine Hat 65 33 26 4 2 203 213 72 Kootenay 66 12 44 7 3 174 315 34

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Moose Jaw 3 Regina 1

Prince Albert 8 Swift Current 0

Edmonton 5 Calgary 1

Red Deer 5 Brandon 3

Lethbridge 5 Medicine Hat 2

Portland 3 Prince George 2

Kamloops 2 Kelowna 1 (SO)

Everett 3 Tri-City 0

Spokane 4 Vancouver 1

Seattle 2 Victoria 1

Saturday's results

Saskatoon 6 Swift Current 1

Moose Jaw 6 Regina 1

Red Deer 8 Kootenay 4

Lethbridge 7 Calgary 4

Seattle 2 Everett 1

Medicine Hat 4 Brandon 2

Prince George 5 Portland 2

Spokane 6 Victoria 1

Vancouver 4 Tri-City 3 (OT)

Kamloops 2 Kelowna 1

Sunday's results

Saskatoon 5 Moose Jaw 3

Prince Albert 6 Swift Current 0

Edmonton 4 Kootenay 0

Tuesday's games

Edmonton at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Everett at Portland, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Swift Current at Regina, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.