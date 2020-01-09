HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 38 24 11 2 1 149 97 51 Kelowna 38 21 14 1 2 111 112 45 Victoria 36 21 13 2 0 94 92 44 Vancouver 37 17 16 2 2 93 96 38 Prince George 37 10 22 2 3 83 128 25

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 38 28 6 1 3 147 87 60 Everett 38 26 9 2 1 129 95 55 Spokane 38 20 13 4 1 138 113 45 Seattle 38 15 20 2 1 106 144 33 Tri-City 36 13 18 4 1 95 135 31

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 39 24 14 1 0 142 141 49 Prince Albert 41 21 14 5 1 140 114 48 Brandon 40 20 17 1 2 143 117 43 Saskatoon 38 18 17 1 2 118 132 39 Regina 37 11 21 3 2 107 148 27 Moose Jaw 36 11 23 2 0 87 155 24

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 42 28 7 5 2 161 114 63 Lethbridge 40 23 10 2 5 152 109 53 Medicine Hat 39 25 12 1 1 168 123 52 Calgary 37 20 12 4 1 129 113 45 Red Deer 38 14 20 1 3 113 162 32 Swift Current 37 9 25 1 2 81 159 21

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday's results

Edmonton 4 Saskatoon 3

Seattle 4 Swift Current 2

Brandon 5 Regina 0

Calgary 7 Moose Jaw 2

Kelowna 7 Tri-City 3

Prince Albert 5 Winnipeg 3

Tuesday's results

Red Deer 6 Prince Albert 5 (OT)

Brandon 4 Medicine Hat 3

Portland 5 Spokane 3

Wednesday's results

Red Deer at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Regina, 7 p.m.

Edmonton 7 Moose Jaw 4

Medicine Hat at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Edmonton at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Lethbridge at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Portland at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Prince George at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Regina at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Swift Current at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Regina at Everett, 4:05 p.m.