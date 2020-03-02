HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kamloops 58 37 17 3 1 247 156 78 x-Vancouver 59 32 22 3 2 180 153 69 x-Victoria 61 31 23 5 2 168 179 69 Kelowna 60 27 27 3 3 168 201 60 Prince George 59 17 34 4 4 133 198 42

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Everett 60 44 12 3 1 217 135 92 x-Portland 60 42 11 3 4 250 157 91 x-Spokane 60 37 18 4 1 238 173 79 Seattle 60 23 30 4 3 168 229 53 Tri-City 59 17 36 4 2 153 271 40

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Prince Albert 60 34 17 5 4 196 149 77 x-Brandon 61 34 21 4 2 222 167 74 x-Winnipeg 59 34 24 1 0 211 203 69 Saskatoon 59 31 23 2 3 195 188 67 Regina 59 20 33 4 2 169 241 46 Moose Jaw 58 14 40 4 0 140 267 32

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Edmonton 61 41 10 6 4 232 156 92 x-Lethbridge 60 37 16 2 5 242 180 81 x-Medicine Hat 59 37 19 2 1 246 175 77 x-Calgary 60 34 21 4 1 208 178 73 Red Deer 59 22 32 2 3 167 236 49 Swift Current 59 10 45 1 3 121 279 24

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Thursday's results

Calgary 4 Winnipeg 1

Friday's results

Medicine Hat 8 Regina 2

Moose Jaw 6 Swift Current 2

Saskatoon 4 Prince Albert 2

Red Deer 2 Winnipeg 1

Lethbridge 5 Edmonton 4 (SO)

Brandon 3 Calgary 2

Kamloops 6 Prince George 1

Everett 4 Kelowna 3 (OT)

Portland 3 Tri-City 1

Spokane 9 Seattle 2

Vancouver 3 Victoria 0

Saturday's results

Moose Jaw 4 Swift Current 2

Prince Albert 3 Saskatoon 0

Edmonton 4 Red Deer 0

Brandon 4 Lethbridge 3

Portland 6 Seattle 3

Medicine Hat 2 Regina 0

Kamloops 6 Prince George 3

Vancouver 6 Victoria 2

Spokane 4 Tri-City 3 (SO)

Everett 4 Kelowna 1

Sunday's results

Lethbridge 3 Calgary 2

Victoria 4 Vancouver 1

Prince Albert 3 Moose Jaw 2

Everett 4 Portland 1

Tuesday's games

Moose Jaw at Regina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Calgary at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Regina at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:35 p.m.