HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kamloops 58 37 17 3 1 250 158 78 x-Vancouver 59 32 22 3 2 182 156 69 x-Victoria 61 31 23 5 2 168 179 69 Kelowna 60 27 27 3 3 168 201 60 Prince George 59 17 34 4 4 134 198 42

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Everett 60 44 12 3 1 217 135 92 x-Portland 60 42 11 3 4 255 159 91 x-Spokane 60 37 18 4 1 243 175 79 Seattle 60 23 30 4 3 168 229 53 Tri-City 59 17 36 4 2 155 276 40

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Prince Albert 61 35 17 5 4 204 152 79 x-Brandon 61 34 21 4 2 222 167 74 x-Winnipeg 59 34 24 1 0 211 203 69 Saskatoon 60 31 24 2 3 198 192 67 Regina 60 21 33 4 2 176 245 48 Moose Jaw 59 14 41 4 0 144 274 32

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Edmonton 61 41 10 6 4 234 161 92 x-Lethbridge 60 37 16 2 5 242 181 81 x-Medicine Hat 60 38 19 2 1 251 177 79 x-Calgary 62 35 22 4 1 215 189 75 Red Deer 59 22 32 2 3 167 236 49 Swift Current 60 10 46 1 3 123 284 24

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday's results

Lethbridge 3 Calgary 2

Victoria 4 Vancouver 1

Prince Albert 3 Moose Jaw 2

Everett 4 Portland 1

Tuesday's results

Regina 7 Moose Jaw 4

Prince Albert 8 Calgary 3

Medicine Hat 5 Swift Current 2

Wednesday's results

Calgary 4 Saskatoon 3

Spokane at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Regina at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Saskatoon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Prince Albert at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Swift Current at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Portland, 6 p.m.

Spokane at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Lethbridge at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Kamloops at Tri-City, 4:05 p.m.

Victoria at Portland, 5 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.

Prince Albert at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.