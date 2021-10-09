WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 1 1 0 0 0 8 3 2 Kamloops 1 1 0 0 0 5 4 2 Victoria 1 0 1 0 0 5 8 0 Prince George 1 0 1 0 0 7 8 0 Kelowna 0 0 0 0 0 3 5 0

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Tri-City 2 2 0 0 0 10 7 4 Everett 1 1 0 0 0 6 3 2 Seattle 1 1 0 0 0 6 3 2 Spokane 2 0 1 1 0 8 12 1 Portland 2 0 1 0 1 5 10 1

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 3 3 0 0 0 22 5 6 Moose Jaw 3 2 1 0 0 12 7 4 Regina 4 2 2 0 0 12 11 4 Saskatoon 2 1 1 0 0 5 9 2 Brandon 3 1 2 0 0 8 19 2 Prince Albert 3 0 3 0 0 5 13 0

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 4 3 1 0 0 9 7 6 Lethbridge 3 2 1 0 0 14 5 4 Red Deer 4 2 2 0 0 12 10 4 Swift Current 4 2 2 0 0 7 9 4 Medicine Hat 3 1 2 0 0 6 7 2 Calgary 2 0 2 0 0 3 13 0

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Red Deer 5 Swift Current 1

Wednesday's results

Winnipeg 5 Regina 2

Edmonton 2 Lethbridge 1

Friday's results

Brandon 5 Prince Albert 2

Edmonton 2 Swift Current 1

Medicine Hat 4 Red Deer 2

Moose Jaw 3 Regina 2

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's results

Prince Albert at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Swift Current at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Brandon at Regina, 4 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.