WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 26 19 7 0 0 113 62 38 Kelowna 24 12 9 0 3 85 85 27 Vancouver 26 13 12 1 0 84 88 27 Prince George 27 13 14 0 0 80 88 26 Victoria 25 9 12 4 0 73 107 22

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 28 19 6 2 1 116 78 41 Seattle 27 18 6 3 0 101 77 39 Portland 27 12 11 3 1 92 93 28 Tri-City 24 7 13 4 0 69 109 18 Spokane 24 7 14 2 1 64 90 17

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 31 25 5 1 0 149 67 51 Brandon 30 15 13 1 1 96 112 32 Moose Jaw 31 14 14 2 1 100 108 31 Saskatoon 29 15 13 1 0 84 99 31 Prince Albert 28 12 14 1 1 78 97 26 Regina 28 12 16 0 0 94 105 24

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 31 22 6 2 1 127 81 47 Red Deer 30 19 9 1 1 101 73 40 Calgary 26 11 11 2 2 83 85 26 Swift Current 30 11 15 3 1 80 110 26 Lethbridge 24 11 11 2 0 76 89 24 Medicine Hat 26 5 17 3 1 73 115 14

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Winnipeg 6 Saskatoon 0

Red Deer 6 Swift Current 1

Edmonton 5 Calgary 2

Kamloops 3 Victoria 0

Prince George 7 Vancouver 3

Friday's results

Winnipeg 4 Brandon 3 (OT)

Saskatoon 3 Prince Albert 2

Regina 6 Moose Jaw 5

Edmonton 8 Swift Current 5

Lethbridge 6 Medicine Hat 4

Red Deer 3 Calgary 0

Prince George 5 Kamloops 2

Victoria 3 Tri-City 2 (OT)

Spokane 4 Portland 1

Seattle 5 Everett 2

Saturday's results

Edmonton 3 Swift Current 2 (OT)

Brandon 4 Winnipeg 2

Prince Albert 4 Saskatoon 1

Moose Jaw 5 Regina 3

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Red Deer at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 2 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.