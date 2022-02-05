WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 41 29 11 1 0 172 101 59 Kelowna 37 23 10 1 3 142 111 50 Prince George 43 18 22 2 1 118 145 39 Vancouver 40 16 22 2 0 111 138 34 Victoria 41 12 24 4 1 116 177 29

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 42 31 7 2 2 180 114 66 Portland 42 26 11 3 2 164 123 57 Seattle 40 24 11 4 1 155 111 53 Tri-City 40 12 24 4 0 109 183 28 Spokane 40 12 24 3 1 104 168 28

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 38 29 6 2 1 179 90 61 Moose Jaw 44 24 16 3 1 162 150 52 Saskatoon 40 23 15 1 1 138 132 48 Brandon 38 20 14 2 2 125 135 44 Regina 38 16 21 0 1 136 145 33 Prince Albert 40 15 23 1 1 115 146 32

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 44 30 11 2 1 180 126 63 Red Deer 44 28 13 2 1 161 120 59 Calgary 39 17 15 5 2 122 127 41 Lethbridge 38 17 18 2 1 112 143 37 Swift Current 43 15 23 4 1 112 159 35 Medicine Hat 40 9 27 3 1 109 178 22

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Edmonton 6 Medicine Hat 2

Spokane 3 Prince George 2 (OT)

Friday's results

Moose Jaw 3 Swift Current 1

Saskatoon 6 Edmonton 1

Red Deer 2 Prince Albert 1

Medicine Hat at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge 5 Regina 4

Seattle 7 Prince George 2

Portland 6 Tri-City 0

Everett 4 Victoria 2

Kelowna 4 Spokane 1

Kamloops 3 Vancouver 2

Saturday's results

Red Deer at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Kelowna at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Regina at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Regina at Edmonton, 11 a.m.

Calgary at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Calgary at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's games

Brandon at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.