WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kamloops 50 35 13 2 0 211 129 72 Kelowna 45 29 12 1 3 172 137 62 Prince George 49 19 27 2 1 129 166 41 Vancouver 46 19 25 2 0 126 158 40 Victoria 49 14 30 4 1 137 212 33

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Everett 49 35 7 2 5 209 131 77 Portland 50 32 13 3 2 210 140 69 Seattle 46 30 11 4 1 187 120 65 Tri-City 48 14 29 5 0 129 221 33 Spokane 48 13 30 4 1 118 214 31

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 44 33 8 2 1 204 106 69 Moose Jaw 51 29 17 3 2 182 161 63 Saskatoon 48 27 18 2 1 166 164 57 Brandon 46 26 15 3 2 153 157 57 Prince Albert 48 19 26 2 1 137 168 41 Regina 45 19 24 1 1 160 170 40

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 50 36 11 2 1 215 138 75 Red Deer 49 31 15 2 1 176 133 65 Swift Current 50 19 25 5 1 134 181 44 Calgary 48 18 23 5 2 136 160 43 Lethbridge 46 20 23 2 1 125 162 43 Medicine Hat 47 9 34 3 1 119 207 22

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Monday's results

Swift Current 4 Regina 3

Prince Albert 4 Medicine Hat 1

Edmonton 6 Winnipeg 3

Victoria 3 Vancouver 0

Kamloops 4 Everett 3 (SO)

Kelowna 5 Tri-City 3

Wednesday's results

Prince Albert 1 Calgary 0

Regina 2 Medicine Hat 0

Brandon 6 Saskatoon 5 (OT)

Winnipeg 3 Lethbridge 2

Friday's games

Swift Current at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Regina at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Portland at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Winnipeg at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Regina at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 4 p.m.

Regina at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Kelowna at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.