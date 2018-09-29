HKO-WHL-Sums-Blazers-Royals
Royals 3, Blazers 2
First Period
1. Victoria, Oliver 2 (unassisted) 5:21 (sh).
2. Victoria, Martynov 1 (Hannoun, Jarratt) 17:16 (pp).
3. Kamloops, Mohr 1 (Kneen, Franklin) 19:58.
Penalties — Smith Kam (double minor, high sticking) 12:56; Victoria bench (too many men, served by Martynov) 4:37; Denomie Kam (high sticking) 16:20.
Second Period
4. Kamloops, Sopotyk 1 (Kneen, Centazzo) 11:18.
Penalties — Schmiemann Kam (delay of game) 15:52; Kneen Kam (closing hand on puck) 16:32; Walford Vic (interference) 17:13.
Third Period
5. Victoria, Schultz 1 (Hannoun, Jerome) 18:55.
Penalties — Martynov Vic (tripping) 1:54; Appelt Kam (checking to the head) 4:53; Smith Kam (holding) 8:00; Smith Vic (embellishment) 8:00; Hannoun Vic (slashing) 8:40.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|9
|13
|16
|_
|38
|Victoria
|17
|11
|10
|_
|38
Goal — Kamloops: Ferguson (L, ). Victoria: Outhouse (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-4; Victoria: 1-6.
Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Riley Friesen, Chris Van Deventer.
Attendance — 4,611 at Victoria.