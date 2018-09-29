HKO-WHL-Sums-Blazers-Royals

Royals 3, Blazers 2

First Period

1. Victoria, Oliver 2 (unassisted) 5:21 (sh).

2. Victoria, Martynov 1 (Hannoun, Jarratt) 17:16 (pp).

3. Kamloops, Mohr 1 (Kneen, Franklin) 19:58.

Penalties — Smith Kam (double minor, high sticking) 12:56; Victoria bench (too many men, served by Martynov) 4:37; Denomie Kam (high sticking) 16:20.

Second Period

4. Kamloops, Sopotyk 1 (Kneen, Centazzo) 11:18.

Penalties — Schmiemann Kam (delay of game) 15:52; Kneen Kam (closing hand on puck) 16:32; Walford Vic (interference) 17:13.

Third Period

5. Victoria, Schultz 1 (Hannoun, Jerome) 18:55.

Penalties — Martynov Vic (tripping) 1:54; Appelt Kam (checking to the head) 4:53; Smith Kam (holding) 8:00; Smith Vic (embellishment) 8:00; Hannoun Vic (slashing) 8:40.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 9 13 16 _ 38 Victoria 17 11 10 _ 38

Goal — Kamloops: Ferguson (L, ). Victoria: Outhouse (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-4; Victoria: 1-6.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Riley Friesen, Chris Van Deventer.

Attendance — 4,611 at Victoria.