Wheat Kings 5, Oil Kings 4 (SO)

First Period

1. Brandon, Reinhardt 11 (McCartney, Gutenberg) 0:22.

2. Brandon, McCallum 6 (Greig, Iorio) 4:16.

Penalties — Salame Bdn (roughing) 5:18; Neighbours Edm (cross checking) 5:18; Greig Bdn (roughing) 7:01; Salame Bdn (delay of game) 8:00; Atkinson Edm (tripping) 17:07; McCartney Bdn (hooking) 18:06.

Second Period

3. Brandon, McCartney 11 (Reinhardt) 0:56.

4. Brandon, Reinhardt 12 (Hagan, Nychuk) 4:12 (pp).

5. Edmonton, Kope 5 (Dowhaniuk) 10:13.

6. Edmonton, Alistrov 6 (Kope, Sawchuk) 17:22.

Penalties — McIndoe Edm (hooking) 0:58; Atkinson Edm (hooking) 2:29; Pierce Bdn (tripping) 4:31; Reinhardt Bdn (hooking) 13:29; Robertson Edm (interference) 14:34.

Third Period

7. Edmonton, Guenther 5 (Neighbours, McLeod) 6:16.

8. Edmonton, Schaufler 1 (Guenther, Neighbours) 10:30.

Penalties — None.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shootout — Brandon wins 2-1

Edmonton: , Keeler miss, Guenther goal, Alistrov miss.

Brandon: , Greig goal, Burzan goal, Reinhardt miss.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 11 10 12 1 _ 35
Edmonton 5 13 14 2 _ 34

Goal — Brandon: Kruger (W, ). Edmonton: Scott (34 shots, 30 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 1-4; Edmonton: 0-5.

Referees — Tyler Adair, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Deion Foster, Scott Fulmer.

Attendance — 6,375 at Edmonton.