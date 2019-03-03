HKO-WHL-Sums-Calgary-Kootenay
Hitmen 5, Ice 2
First Period
1. Calgary, Malm 29 (Stotts, Toder) 8:33.
2. Kootenay, Creta 3 (Krebs) 9:54.
3. Calgary, Malm 30 (Stotts, Coleman) 10:33.
4. Kootenay, Ginnell 16 (Creta) 12:59.
Penalties — Bodak Ktn (double minor, roughing) 18:37; Prokop Cgy (roughing) 18:37.
Second Period
5. Calgary, Malm 31 (Focht, Zamula) 3:14 (pp).
Penalties — Muir Ktn (tripping) 1:49; Kastelic Cgy (tripping) 4:58; Stotts Cgy (holding) 10:58; Focht Cgy (tripping) 11:49.
Third Period
6. Calgary, Prokop 7 (Zamula, Krebs) 14:28.
7. Calgary, Kastelic 45 (Focht) 19:25.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Calgary
|9
|10
|12
|_
|31
|Kootenay
|10
|13
|3
|_
|26
Goal — Calgary: McNaughton (W, ). Kootenay: Meger (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Calgary: 1-2; Kootenay: 0-3.
Referees — Ryan Benbow, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Marcus Gerow, Przemek Iwaniec.
Attendance — 2,738 at Kootenay.