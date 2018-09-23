Americans 6, Chiefs 1

First Period

1. Spokane, Woods 1 (Reid, Zummack) 2:20 (pp).

2. Tri-City, Kalinichenko 1 (Olson, Yaremko) 5:18.

3. Tri-City, Olson 1 (Johnson, Yaremko) 15:07.

Penalties — Cadieux Tc (tripping) 0:50; Bruce Tc (cross checking) 1:30; Russell Spo (delay of game) 9:47; Weatherill Spo (roughing) 16:22.

Second Period

4. Tri-City, Yaremko 1 (Sawchuk, Stevenson) 3:41.

5. Tri-City, Yaremko 2 (Johnson, Brown) 13:06.

Penalties — None.

Third Period

6. Tri-City, Hrabik 1 (Mutala, AuCoin) 7:40.

7. Tri-City, Mutala 1 (Cadieux, Kalinichenko) 17:44.

Penalties — Zummack Spo (high sticking) 1:49; Bruce Tc (slashing) 5:02; Feist Spo (charging) 9:59; Feist Spo (major-fighting) 9:59; Olson Tc (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 9:59; Olson Tc (major-fighting) 9:59; Bruce Tc (mouthguard) 11:46; Cadieux Tc (hooking) 15:37; Larson Spo (hooking) 18:02; Yaremko Tc (hooking) 18:25.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 10 8 7 _ 25
Tri-City 8 12 6 _ 26

Goal — Spokane: Weatherill (L, ). Tri-City: Warm (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 1-4; Tri-City: 0-4.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Troy Paterson. Linesmen — Michael McGowan, Trevor Shively.

Attendance — 4,181 at Tri-City.