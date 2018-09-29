HKO-WHL-Sums-Chiefs-Ice
Chiefs 7, Ice 4
First Period
1. Spokane, Woods 2 (Gallagher, McGrew) 11:04.
Penalties — Russell Spo (hooking) 3:45; Smart Ktn (holding) 14:33.
Second Period
2. Spokane, Zummack 1 (unassisted) 6:33.
3. Spokane, McGrew 1 (Reid, Zummack) 14:05 (pp).
4. Kootenay, Davis 2 (Krebs, Hines) 16:30 (pp).
5. Spokane, Beckman 1 (Toporowski) 19:31.
Penalties — Toporowski Spo (tripping) 11:49; Krebs Ktn (tripping) 12:45; Huston Ktn (boarding) 13:20; Leduc Spo (interference) 16:10.
Third Period
6. Spokane, Leduc 1 (Gulka) 6:44.
7. Kootenay, Ginnell 1 (McClennon, Smart) 10:46 (pp).
8. Kootenay, Orzeck 1 (Smallwood) 11:15.
9. Kootenay, Davis 3 (Krebs, Hines) 17:13 (pp).
10. Spokane, Toporowski 1 (unassisted) 18:24 (en).
11. Spokane, McGrew 2 (McIndoe) 18:54 (en).
Penalties — McIndoe Spo, Smart Ktn (roughing) 1:26; Feist Spo (holding) 9:35; Krebs Ktn (slashing) 12:03; Arbuzov Spo (hooking) 16:23.
Shots on goal by
|Spokane
|7
|13
|12
|_
|32
|Kootenay
|6
|14
|8
|_
|28
Goal — Spokane: Weatherill (W, ). Kootenay: McGovern (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 1-4; Kootenay: 3-5.
Referees — Jordan Lightbown, Austin Weisgerber. Linesmen — Chris Mottl, Matt Schoenroth.
Attendance — 2,375 at Kootenay.