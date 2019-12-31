Hitmen 5, Oil Kings 3

First Period

1. Edmonton, Neighbours 13 (Cap, Stewart) 1:34.

2. Calgary, Focht 17 (Prokop, van de Leest) 6:41.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

3. Calgary, Tschigerl 3 (Galloway, Malm) 1:57.

4. Calgary, Toth 1 (Fiddler-Schultz, Malm) 8:06.

5. Edmonton, Alistrov 10 (Horstmann) 14:05.

6. Edmonton, Williams 16 (Sawchuk, Dowhaniuk) 16:15.

7. Calgary, Wiesblatt 12 (Kastelic, Woo) 16:56 (pp).

Penalties — Focht Cgy (cross checking) 9:29; Neighbours Edm, Krebs Cgy (roughing) 15:00; Cap Edm (tripping) 16:28.

Third Period

8. Calgary, Woo 6 (Prokop, Stotts) 10:27 (pp).

Penalties — Keeler Edm (inter. on goaltender) 10:15; van de Leest Cgy (interference) 11:16; Stotts Cgy (hooking) 19:43.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 13 7 12 _ 32
Calgary 7 13 6 _ 26

Goal — Edmonton: Cossa (L, ). Calgary: McNaughton (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 0-3; Calgary: 2-2.

Referees — Brett Iverson, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Aidan Henderson, Jared Mackey.

Attendance — 7,161 at Calgary.