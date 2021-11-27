HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 3, Oil Kings 2 First Period 1. Lethbridge, Hall 8 (Wormald, Thacker) 7:46. 2. Lethbridge, Thacker 4 (Bentham, Nolan) 18:22. 3. Edmonton, Guenther 12 (Demek, Williams) 19:56 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Johnston Edm (boarding) 3:25; Arntsen Let (tripping) 3:42; Wormald Let (holding) 13:30; Hall Let (boarding) 19:10. Second Period 4. Lethbridge, Hall 9 (Thurston, Jones) 7:27. Penalties \u2014 Bentham Let (boarding) 4:21; Demek Edm (roughing) 5:22; Neighbours Edm (charging) 10:52; Luypen Edm (kneeing) 18:19. Third Period 5. Edmonton, Williams 11 (Demek) 10:19. Penalties \u2014 Thurston Let (slashing) 0:15; Thurston Let (cross checking) 3:36; Dowhaniuk Edm (holding) 12:43; Nolan Let (tripping) 15:03; Dowhaniuk Edm, Barlage Let (roughing) 20:00. Shots on goal by Edmonton 18 6 14 _ 38 Lethbridge 9 12 6 _ 27 Goal \u2014 Edmonton: Hay (L, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Edmonton: 1-7; Lethbridge: 0-5. Referees \u2014 Chris Crich, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen \u2014 Devin Kohlhauser, Logan Parsons. Attendance \u2014 2,904 at Lethbridge.