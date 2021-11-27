HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 3, Oil Kings 2

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Hall 8 (Wormald, Thacker) 7:46.

2. Lethbridge, Thacker 4 (Bentham, Nolan) 18:22.

3. Edmonton, Guenther 12 (Demek, Williams) 19:56 (pp).

Penalties — Johnston Edm (boarding) 3:25; Arntsen Let (tripping) 3:42; Wormald Let (holding) 13:30; Hall Let (boarding) 19:10.

Second Period

4. Lethbridge, Hall 9 (Thurston, Jones) 7:27.

Penalties — Bentham Let (boarding) 4:21; Demek Edm (roughing) 5:22; Neighbours Edm (charging) 10:52; Luypen Edm (kneeing) 18:19.

Third Period

5. Edmonton, Williams 11 (Demek) 10:19.

Penalties — Thurston Let (slashing) 0:15; Thurston Let (cross checking) 3:36; Dowhaniuk Edm (holding) 12:43; Nolan Let (tripping) 15:03; Dowhaniuk Edm, Barlage Let (roughing) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 18 6 14 _ 38 Lethbridge 9 12 6 _ 27

Goal — Edmonton: Hay (L, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 1-7; Lethbridge: 0-5.

Referees — Chris Crich, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen — Devin Kohlhauser, Logan Parsons.

Attendance — 2,904 at Lethbridge.