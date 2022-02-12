HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Kelowna

Rockets 4, Silvertips 3 (SO) First Period 1. Kelowna, Dach 15 (Pacheco) 2:48. 2. Everett, Roest 8 (Zellweger, Berezowski) 5:42. 3. Kelowna, Szturc 8 (Cristall, Dach) 12:26 (pp). 4. Everett, Hofer 22 (Zellweger, Seeley) 18:59 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Zellweger Evt (holding) 11:19; Flamand Kel (hooking) 18:44. Second Period 5. Kelowna, Flamand 8 (Kydd, Babcock) 11:42. 6. Everett, Zellweger 10 (Hemmerling, Courtney) 17:54. Penalties \u2014 None. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Feist Kel (hooking) 6:27; Hofer Evt (roughing) 8:26; McMillen Kel (roughing) 8:26; Dorey Kel (tripping) 15:48. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shootout \u2014 Kelowna wins 1-0 Kelowna: Novak goal, Cristall miss, Szturc miss. Everett: Zellweger miss, Berezowski miss, Swetlikoff miss. Shots on goal by Everett 9 12 12 4 _ 37 Kelowna 15 5 6 1 _ 28 Goal \u2014 Everett: Holt (27 shots, 24 saves). Kelowna: Boyko (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Everett: 1-3; Kelowna: 1-1. Referees \u2014 Matthew Hicketts, Nick Panter. Linesmen \u2014 Zach Anderson, Josh Long. Attendance \u2014 3,400 at Kelowna.