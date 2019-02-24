https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Kelowna-13640307.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Kelowna
Rockets 2, Blazers 0
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Foote Kel (elbowing) 4:45; Schmiemann Kam (interference) 15:19; Zazula Kam, Topping Kel (roughing) 20:00.
Second Period
1. Kelowna, Foote 31 (Kindree, Thomson) 1:53.
2. Kelowna, Liwiski 9 (Farren, Higson) 5:46.
Penalties — Lang Kam (slashing) 7:51.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Liwiski Kel (kneeing) 4:56; Mattson Kel (hooking) 13:39.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|6
|5
|7
|_
|18
|Kelowna
|7
|12
|4
|_
|23
Goal — Kamloops: Ferguson (L, ). Kelowna: Basran (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-3; Kelowna: 0-2.
Referees — Chris Crich, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Dave McMahon, Cody Wanner.
Attendance — 5,154 at Kelowna.
