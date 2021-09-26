HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Kelowna

Blazers 4, Rockets 3

First Period

1. Kelowna, Poole 2 (Babcock, Feist) 13:03.

2. Kamloops, Minten 5 (Pillar, McCarry) 19:36.

Penalties — Babcock Kel (tripping) 15:54; Levis Kam (high sticking) 20:00.

Second Period

3. Kamloops, Seminoff 5 (Kuefler, Hammell) 10:09 (pp).

4. Kamloops, Pillar 2 (Minten, Pearce) 13:11.

5. Kamloops, Sydor 2 (Belton, Hammell) 18:37 (pp).

Penalties — MacPherson-Ridgewell Kam (checking to the head) 2:52; Lee Kel (interference) 4:40; Ernst Kel (hooking) 9:37; Michael Kam (delay of game) 10:41; Cousins Kel (hooking) 16:46.

Third Period

6. Kelowna, Ernst 1 (Cristall, Graham) 9:12 (pp).

7. Kelowna, Graham 2 (Lee, Ernst) 14:21 (pp).

Penalties — Wightman Kel (delay of game) 2:40; Pearce Kam (too many men) 7:35; Lindgren Kam (tripping) 12:41.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 11 9 4 _ 24 Kelowna 9 12 17 _ 38

Goal — Kamloops: Makaj (16 shots, 15 saves), Ernst (W, 9:37 second, ). Kelowna: Schwebius (11 shots, 10 saves), Cristiano (L, 0:00 second, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 2-5; Kelowna: 2-5.

Referees — Josh Albinati, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Cody Wanner, Dustin Minty.

Attendance — 1,874 at Kelowna.