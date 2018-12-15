HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Kootenay
Ice 5, Blazers 3
First Period
1. Kamloops, Zary 8 (Centazzo) 0:43.
2. Kootenay, Murray 5 (Hines, Milne) 2:23.
3. Kootenay, Krebs 13 (Muir, Schellenberg) 4:37 (pp).
Penalties — Stuart Kam (high sticking) 3:02; Bodak Ktn (holding) 13:19.
Second Period
4. Kootenay, Smallwood 3 (White, Smart) 5:02 (pp).
5. Kootenay, White 13 (Krebs, Bodak) 7:36.
6. Kamloops, Schmiemann 4 (Zary, Pillar) 11:37.
Penalties — Franklin Kam (slashing) 3:28; Sopotyk Kam, Chudley Ktn (roughing) 9:29; Allan Ktn (hooking) 12:29; Mohr Kam (embellishment) 12:29; Smart Ktn (slashing) 14:05; Stuart Kam, Bodak Ktn (roughing) 14:20.
Third Period
7. Kamloops, Schmiemann 5 (Mohr, Stuart) 3:57 (pp).
8. Kootenay, Fahey 1 (Milne, Kakkonen) 17:04.
Penalties — Smallwood Ktn (tripping) 2:06; Murray Ktn (slashing) 8:52; Mohr Kam (cross checking) 9:40; Onyebuchi Kam (charging) 13:21; Smart Ktn (interference) 19:00.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|14
|15
|11
|_
|40
|Kootenay
|10
|12
|8
|_
|30
Goal — Kamloops: Ferguson (L, ). Kootenay: Makaj (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-5; Kootenay: 2-4.
Referees — Cody Rude, Colin Watt. Linesmen — Devin Kohlhauser, Chris Mottl.
Attendance — 2,397 at Kootenay.