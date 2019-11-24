HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Prince George
Cougars 5, Blazers 3
First Period
1. Prince George, Upper 4 (Kohner, Armstrong) 2:18.
2. Kamloops, Franklin 16 (Zary, Hughes) 12:57 (pp).
3. Prince George, Maser 10 (Rhinehart, Koffer) 13:14.
Penalties — Eastman Pg (tripping) 12:41; Schmiemann Kam (holding) 18:24.
Second Period
4. Kamloops, Appelt 3 (Schmiemann, Stankoven) 9:03.
5. Prince George, Mikhalchuk 1 (Schoettler, Maser) 13:54.
Penalties — Kuefler Kam, Eastman Pg (major, major-fighting) 15:59; Franklin Kam (inter. on goaltender) 19:08.
Third Period
6. Kamloops, Zary 17 (Franklin, Martin) 6:52 (pp).
7. Prince George, Kohner 5 (unassisted) 7:54.
8. Prince George, Browne 2 (unassisted) 17:29.
Penalties — Samson Pg (slashing) 5:46.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|17
|17
|17
|_
|51
|Prince George
|7
|10
|3
|_
|20
Goal — Kamloops: Garand (L, ). Prince George: Gauthier (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 2-2; Prince George: 0-2.
Referees — Adam Bloski, Taylor Burzminski. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Bradley Parker.
Attendance — 00 at Prince George.