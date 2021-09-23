Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Vancouver

Blazers 6, Giants 5 (OT)

First Period

1. Vancouver, Brown 1 (Hall, Thorpe) 7:16 (pp).

2. Vancouver, Thorpe 1 (Hall, Mount) 8:22 (pp).

3. Vancouver, Lipinski 1 (Kohle) 12:17.

4. Vancouver, Kohle 1 (Mount, Camazzola) 14:56.

Penalties — Kohle Van (interference) 2:18; Kuefler Kam (cross checking) 6:48; Pillar Kam (hooking) 8:14; Kohle Van (charging) 15:41; Camazzola Van (checking to the head) 18:54.

Second Period

5. Kamloops, McCarry 3 (Hammell) 11:04.

6. Kamloops, Minten 2 (McCarry) 14:02.

7. Kamloops, Seminoff 4 (Levis, Brandwood) 15:07.

8. Kamloops, Lindgren 2 (Levis, Belton) 19:58.

Penalties — Belton Kam (tripping) 2:48; Levis Kam (hooking) 5:32; Lipinski Van (mouthguard) 8:28.

Third Period

9. Kamloops, Finnie 1 (Seminoff, Spencer) 11:30.

10. Vancouver, Stacha 1 (Horning) 12:34.

Penalties — Langkow Van (tripping) 0:58; Horning Van (delay of game) 3:20; May Van (boarding) 9:13.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 9 14 10 1 _ 34
Vancouver 7 13 6 2 _ 28

Goal — Kamloops: Ernst (16 shots, 12 saves), Makaj (W, 11:04 second, ). Vancouver: Sim (34 shots, 28 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-6; Vancouver: 2-4.

Referees — Connor McCracken, . Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Brett Mackey.

Attendance — 00 at Vancouver.