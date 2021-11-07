Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Victoria

Blazers 3, Royals 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Victoria, Scott 4 (unassisted) 8:25 (sh).

2. Victoria, Scott 5 (Willms) 19:27.

Penalties — Laroque Vic (cross checking) 7:33.

Second Period

3. Kamloops, Schmiemann 3 (unassisted) 1:40.

4. Kamloops, Spencer 3 (Lindgren, McCarry) 2:43.

Penalties — Schuurman Vic (double minor, high sticking) 15:04; Fizer Vic (tripping) 8:32; Belton Kam, Zborovskiy Vic (roughing) 11:20; Parker Vic (interference) 19:25.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Minten Kam (interference) 5:27; Schmiemann Kam (high sticking) 9:18; Minten Kam (high sticking) 17:14.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Parker Vic (tripping) 2:01.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 12 18 8 4 _ 42
Victoria 6 8 10 2 _ 26

Goal — Kamloops: Ernst (W, ). Victoria: Palmer (42 shots, 39 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-6; Victoria: 0-3.

Referees — Corey Koop, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Liam Reid, Ryan White.

Attendance — 3,819 at Victoria.