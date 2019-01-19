https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Everett-13546300.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Everett
Rockets 2, Silvertips 0
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Liwiski Kel, Butt Evt (major, major-fighting) 0:45; Korczak Kel, Holmes Evt (roughing) 5:31; Gurney Evt (tripping) 13:05; Barberis Kel (tripping) 19:58.
Second Period
1. Kelowna, Farren 2 (Kindree, Higson) 3:07.
2. Kelowna, Liwiski 3 (Swetlikoff, Bruggen-Cate) 10:56.
Penalties — Minulin Evt (interference) 4:44; Vitelli Evt (kneeing) 14:47; Liwiski Kel (roughing) 18:54.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Kindree Kel (high sticking) 16:07.
Shots on goal by
|Kelowna
|8
|10
|2
|_
|20
|Everett
|8
|19
|13
|_
|40
Goal — Kelowna: Porter (W, ). Everett: Wolf (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 0-3; Everett: 0-3.
Referees — Adam Bloski, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Michael Labbe, Bradley Parker.
Attendance — 5,383 at Everett.
View Comments