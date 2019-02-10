HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Kamloops
Rockets 4, Blazers 1
First Period
1. Kelowna, Liwiski 7 (Thomson, Topping) 9:18.
Penalties — Caller Kam (cross checking) 14:35; Steffler Kel (high sticking) 16:56.
Second Period
2. Kelowna, Thomson 14 (Topping, Swetlikoff) 1:21 (pp).
3. Kelowna, Mattson 19 (Swetlikoff) 9:38 (pp).
4. Kamloops, Loewen 20 (Zary, Sopotyk) 19:59 (pp).
Penalties — Mohr Kam (interference) 1:16; Mohr Kam (hooking) 3:34; Bruggen-Cate Kel (interference) 5:03; Faith Kam (checking to the head) 8:38; Bruggen-Cate Kel (interference) 19:16.
Third Period
5. Kelowna, Thomson 15 (unassisted) 19:58 (en).
Penalties — Higson Kel (interference) 17:46.
Shots on goal by
|Kelowna
|16
|12
|6
|_
|34
|Kamloops
|7
|8
|11
|_
|26
Goal — Kelowna: Basran (W, ). Kamloops: Ferguson (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 2-4; Kamloops: 1-4.
Referees — Duncan Brow, Chris Crich. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Spencer Lockert.
Attendance — 3,365 at Kamloops.