HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Portland

Winterhawks 4, Rockets 2 First Period 1. Portland, Nguyen 2 (Dureau, Hanus) 5:23. 2. Portland, Klassen 7 (Cagnoni, Stefan) 7:46. 3. Portland, Pasternak 2 (unassisted) 8:41. 4. Portland, Dureau 3 (Kozak) 11:53. Penalties \u2014 Dach Kel (double minor, high sticking) 9:50; Feist Kel (cross checking) 3:06; Litke Por (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 9:03; Poole Kel, Litke Por (roughing) 9:03; Pasternak Por (slashing) 10:48; Thompson Por (holding) 16:29; Poole Kel (tripping) 17:12. Second Period 5. Kelowna, Dach 7 (Szturc) 0:26. 6. Kelowna, McMillen 2 (Lee, Poole) 7:55. Penalties \u2014 None. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Portland bench (too many men, served by Pasternak) 9:03; Smythe Por (cross checking) 11:39; Alscher Por (interference) 15:06. Shots on goal by Kelowna 5 13 7 _ 25 Portland 20 12 6 _ 38 Goal \u2014 Kelowna: Knight (L, ), Boyko (11:53 first, 22 shots, 22 saves). Portland: Gordon (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kelowna: 0-6; Portland: 0-4. Referees \u2014 Jarrod Boman, Erik Freeman. Linesmen \u2014 Joe Mahon, Toby Wolfe. Attendance \u2014 2,753 at Portland.