HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Tri-City
Rockets 2, Americans 1
First Period
1. Tri-City, Hrabik 3 (unassisted) 1:38 (sh).
2. Kelowna, Mattson 5 (Foote, Comrie) 2:11 (pp).
Penalties — Ferguson Tc (interference) 1:23; Farren Kel (high sticking) 3:10; Olson Tc (high sticking) 3:58; Hrabik Tc (hooking) 17:11; Comrie Kel (holding) 18:22.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Mutala Tc (slashing) 0:10; Bjorklund Tc (high sticking) 6:21; Olson Tc (interference) 11:08; Comrie Kel (interference) 13:30; Wong Kel (hooking) 19:14.
Third Period
3. Kelowna, Mattson 6 (unassisted) 0:24 (sh).
Penalties — Foote Kel (slashing) 15:15; Daniel Tc (too many men) 19:27; Sass Kel (roughing) 20:00.
Shots on goal by
|Kelowna
|15
|11
|3
|_
|29
|Tri-City
|6
|10
|9
|_
|25
Goal — Kelowna: Basran (W, ). Tri-City: Warm (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-7; Tri-City: 0-5.
Referees — Brett Iverson, Troy Paterson. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Tim Plamondon.
Attendance — 3,358 at Tri-City.