HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Kootenay

Hurricanes 5, Ice 2

First Period

1. Kootenay, White 23 (unassisted) 17:28.

Penalties — Krebs Ktn (hooking) 7:02; Henry Let (tripping) 11:34.

Second Period

2. Kootenay, Murray 9 (Ginnell, Hartje) 2:37.

3. Lethbridge, Cozens 28 (Elmer, Palivko) 11:07 (sh).

4. Lethbridge, Bellerive 26 (Addison, Henry) 13:01 (pp).

5. Lethbridge, Elmer 29 (Cozens, Bellerive) 13:38 (pp).

Penalties — Wilson Let (roughing) 9:52; Ginnell Ktn (slashing) 12:12; Bodak Ktn (boarding) 12:35; Ross Let (cross checking) 14:13; Palivko Let (slashing) 17:42.

Third Period

6. Lethbridge, Ross 28 (Addison, Henry) 8:07 (pp).

7. Lethbridge, Henry 22 (Addison) 17:14.

Penalties — Barlage Let (holding) 0:55; Bodak Ktn (interference) 2:00; Addison Let (tripping) 2:58; Elmer Let (kneeing) 4:54; McClennon Ktn (tripping) 6:52; Machado Ktn (cross checking) 9:31.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 18 20 10 _ 48 Kootenay 7 12 10 _ 29

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (7 shots, 6 saves), Tetachuk (W, 0:02 second, ). Kootenay: Meger (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 3-5; Kootenay: 0-6.

Referees — Tyler Jensen, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Chris Mottl, Chance Sundquist.

Attendance — 2,210 at Kootenay.