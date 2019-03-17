HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Medicine Hat
Hurricanes 3, Tigers 2
First Period
1. Medicine Hat, Kemp 33 (Jevne, Clayton) 17:48 (pp).
2. Lethbridge, Henry 28 (Leschyshyn, Jones) 19:39.
Penalties — Longo Mh (delay of game) 9:31; Jones Let (hooking) 16:33.
Second Period
3. Lethbridge, Henry 29 (Elmer, Ross) 5:58.
4. Lethbridge, Elmer 39 (unassisted) 10:55 (sh).
Penalties — Kemp Mh (hooking) 3:52; Lethbridge bench (too many men, served by Stringer) 9:01; McCarry Mh (interference) 13:21; Hopwo Mh (slashing) 17:04; Barlage Let (interference) 17:13; Cotton Let (holding) 18:38.
Third Period
5. Medicine Hat, Jevne 32 (Chyzowski) 14:24.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Lethbridge
|9
|17
|6
|_
|32
|Medicine Hat
|13
|10
|8
|_
|31
Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ). Medicine Hat: Hollett (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-4; Medicine Hat: 1-4.
Referees — Jeff Ingram, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Greg Sarauer, Mason Stewart.
Attendance — 5,536 at Medicine Hat.