HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Medicine Hat

Hurricanes 5, Tigers 3 First Period 1. Lethbridge, Thurston 2 (Wheatcroft, Nash) 1:47. 2. Lethbridge, Jones 8 (Thacker, Nolan) 10:30 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Krebs Mh (tripping) 2:58; Barlage Let (charging) 4:40; Arntsen Let (slashing) 6:39; Nash Let (tripping) 9:57; Boehm Mh (holding) 10:56. Second Period 3. Medicine Hat, Boehm 4 (MacKenzie, Patton) 0:53. 4. Lethbridge, Bentham 2 (Nash) 17:47 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Arp Mh (roughing) 9:22; Zandee Let, Wiesblatt Mh (roughing) 12:32; Parsons Mh (misconduct, mouthguard) 12:32; Svejkovsky Mh (interference) 16:34; Thurston Let (interference) 19:09. Third Period 5. Medicine Hat, Patton 5 (Basha, MacKenzie) 3:15 (pp). 6. Medicine Hat, Svejkovsky 13 (unassisted) 10:48. 7. Lethbridge, Nash 9 (Wheatcroft, Bentham) 12:21. 8. Lethbridge, Arntsen 3 (unassisted) 19:49 (en). Penalties \u2014 Thurston Let (tripping) 2:30; Wheatcroft Let (tripping) 3:36; MacKay Let (hooking) 6:28. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 13 11 9 _ 33 Medicine Hat 8 5 8 _ 21 Goal \u2014 Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ). Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Lethbridge: 1-4; Medicine Hat: 1-7. Referees \u2014 Corey Koop, Brian MacDonald. Linesmen \u2014 Jared Capner, Darren Holeha. Attendance \u2014 2,345 at Medicine Hat.