Royals 3, Hurricanes 2

First Period

1. Victoria, Yoder 2 (Prowse, Warm) 5:00.

2. Victoria, Oliver 4 (Haden, Warm) 15:38 (pp).

3. Victoria, Haden 4 (Derungs, Schultz) 16:53 (pp).

Penalties — Cutler Vic (roughing) 9:50; Thacker Let (cross checking) 13:41; Prefontaine Let (interference) 15:25.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Herauf Vic (misconduct, game misconduct; major, major-kneeing) 18:51; Addison Let (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 18:51; Prowse Vic (cross checking) 20:00.

Third Period

4. Lethbridge, Cozens 14 (unassisted) 0:57 (pp).

5. Lethbridge, Cozens 15 (Kambeitz, Prefontaine) 19:15.

Penalties — Stringer Let (holding) 9:03.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 6 17 17 _ 40
Victoria 10 8 8 _ 26

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ). Victoria: Farkas (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-3; Victoria: 2-3.

Referees — Corey Koop, Sean Raphael. Linesmen — Jordan Browne, Liam Reid.

Attendance — 5,598 at Victoria.