Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 7, Tigers 3

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Hall 5 (Wormald) 1:19.

2. Lethbridge, Bentham 1 (unassisted) 7:23.

3. Medicine Hat, Ivanov 1 (Wiesblatt, Hodass) 19:04.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

4. Medicine Hat, Hopwo 7 (Glover) 2:51.

5. Lethbridge, Hall 6 (Thacker) 15:14.

Penalties — Baker Mh (cross checking) 5:17; Wormald Let (tripping) 11:32.

Third Period

6. Lethbridge, Wormald 2 (Hall, Thacker) 6:57.

7. Medicine Hat, Patton 3 (MacKenzie, Shtrom) 10:25.

8. Lethbridge, Hall 7 (unassisted) 15:01.

9. Lethbridge, Wormald 3 (Hall, Thacker) 16:20.

10. Lethbridge, Barlage 4 (unassisted) 19:07.

Penalties — Repcik Let (delay of game) 18:07.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 8 6 14 _ 28
Lethbridge 5 12 10 _ 27

Goal — Medicine Hat: Langkow (L, ). Lethbridge: Picklyk (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 0-2; Lethbridge: 0-1.

Referees — Taylor Burzminski, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Matt Schoenroth, David Gilfoy.

Attendance — 3,265 at Lethbridge.