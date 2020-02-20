Silvertips 6, Warriors 0

First Period

1. Everett, Butt 7 (Seeley) 0:19.

2. Everett, Kolle 18 (Wright, Seeley) 11:29.

3. Everett, Gut 10 (Puutio, Kindopp) 18:20.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

4. Everett, Wylie 13 (Gut, Butt) 0:26.

Penalties — Doust Mj (hooking) 2:36; Butt Evt (hooking) 5:20.

Third Period

5. Everett, Kolle 19 (Wylie, Kindopp) 2:30.

6. Everett, Wright 3 (Seeley, Goncalves) 8:00.

Penalties — Popple Mj (hooking) 9:44.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 1 5 4 _ 10
Everett 15 9 18 _ 42

Goal — Moose Jaw: Gould (L, ). Everett: Wolf (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 0-1; Everett: 0-2.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Troy Paterson. Linesmen — Justin Nicol, Cameron Wetmore.

Attendance — 3,724 at Everett.