HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Red Deer

Rebels 5, Warriors 2

First Period

1. Red Deer, Douglas 7 (King) 0:58.

2. Moose Jaw, Hardy 11 (Tracey, Augustine) 19:53.

Penalties — Rowland Rd (boarding) 11:10; Anderson Mj (high sticking) 13:58.

Second Period

3. Red Deer, Sakowich 7 (Grubbe) 4:21.

4. Red Deer, Bains 6 (Barteaux) 7:50 (pp).

Penalties — King Mj (hooking) 5:52; Leslie Rd (hooking) 8:58; Red Deer bench (too many men, served by Melin) 12:53; Hardy Mj (hooking) 18:57.

Third Period

5. Red Deer, Davis 6 (unassisted) 17:27.

6. Moose Jaw, Hardy 12 (Tracey, Korczak) 18:14.

7. Red Deer, Tarzwell 10 (Barteaux, Hausinger) 18:43 (en).

Penalties — Tracey Mj, Melin Rd (roughing) 2:57; Sedoff Rd (tripping) 6:50; Smith Rd (hooking) 15:54; Tracey Mj (tripping) 15:56.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 14 10 8 _ 32 Red Deer 6 10 17 _ 33

Goal — Moose Jaw: Evanoff (L, ). Red Deer: Fancy (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 0-5; Red Deer: 1-4.

Referees — Fraser Lawrence, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Jason Nedinis, Chance Sundquist.

Attendance — 3,168 at Red Deer.