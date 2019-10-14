HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Edmonton
Oil Kings 2, Winterhawks 1 (SO)
First Period
1. Edmonton, Robertson 2 (Williams) 10:03.
Penalties — Atkinson Edm (interference) 7:38; Hanas Por (roughing) 12:40; Gricius Por (checking to the head) 17:17; Newkirk Por (cross checking) 19:16.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Souch Edm (slashing) 19:06.
Third Period
2. Portland, Ludvig 6 (Mannek, Gilliss) 4:25.
Penalties — Gricius Por (slashing) 5:54; Newkirk Por, Neighbours Edm (roughing) 20:00.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — Keeler Edm (slashing) 1:34.
Shootout — Edmonton wins 1-0
Edmonton: , Williams miss, Souch goal, Sawchuk miss.
Portland: , Jarvis miss, Dureau miss, Gricius miss.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|5
|12
|9
|6
|_
|32
|Edmonton
|11
|12
|15
|2
|_
|41
Goal — Portland: Hofer (40 shots, 39 saves). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 0-3; Edmonton: 0-4.
Referees — Taylor Burzminski, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Deion Foster, Dalton Reum.
Attendance — 4,310 at Edmonton.